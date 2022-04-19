Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $108.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. Popular has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.