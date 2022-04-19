Polytrade (TRADE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1.46 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

