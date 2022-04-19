Polkadot (DOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $666.86 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $18.24 or 0.00044720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $18.01 billion and $666.86 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.84 or 0.07444232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.88 or 0.99832675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048154 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

