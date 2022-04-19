PlutusDeFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

