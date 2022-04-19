Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 8.1%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 31,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,085,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

PL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

