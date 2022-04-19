Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Lowered by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

