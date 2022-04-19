Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 754.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

