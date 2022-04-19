Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

