Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

CNI traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,737. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

