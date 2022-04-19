Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. 958,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

