Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

