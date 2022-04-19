PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.0604 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $81.76 million and $194,890.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00106171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.