Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Patriot One Technologies Inc (TSX:PAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 79268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (TSX:PAT)
