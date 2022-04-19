Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Patriot One Technologies Inc (TSX:PAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 79268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (TSX:PAT)

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

