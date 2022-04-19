Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.27. 1,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

