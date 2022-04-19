Parkgene Price Hits $25.59 on Major Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00106268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

