Pangolin Market Capitalization Achieves $17.18 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.77 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.58 or 0.07475397 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,378.34 or 0.99890590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048746 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,647,176 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

