Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.