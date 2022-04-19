P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P3 Health Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of PIII traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 122,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80. P3 Health Partners has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

