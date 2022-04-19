Orkla ASA (ORKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.32. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $10.88.
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%.
About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
