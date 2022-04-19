Orkla ASA (ORKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.32. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORKLY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

