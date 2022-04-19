Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Update

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 178,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 138,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,124. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

