Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.65. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.48 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.