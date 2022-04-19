Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

OLMA stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.41.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

