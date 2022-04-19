Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.48 and last traded at $150.43. Approximately 40,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,593,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in Okta by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

