Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $804.49 million and $56.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

