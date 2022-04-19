NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

NXPI stock opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.81 and a 200-day moving average of $202.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

