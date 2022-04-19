Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.34. 2,419,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

