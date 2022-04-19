Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 321414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $593.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

