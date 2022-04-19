NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) versus Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Financial Analysis

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NovaGold Resources and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16% Excellon Resources -152.21% -53.77% -23.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -60.38 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.77 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.49

NovaGold Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovaGold Resources beats Excellon Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

