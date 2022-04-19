NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,850 shares of company stock worth $1,145,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.