Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 144,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.