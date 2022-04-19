Noble Vici Group (OTCMKTS:NVGI) Trading Down 19.6%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVGI – Get Rating) shares traded down 19.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Noble Vici Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

