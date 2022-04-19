Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NIU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period.
About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.