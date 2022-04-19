Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 496738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

