Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KIND. Truist Financial began coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.38.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

NYSE KIND traded up 0.13 on Tuesday, reaching 5.49. 883,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 5.98. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 4.86 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $316,000.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.