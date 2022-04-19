NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.54 or 0.00822774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00206408 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002663 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00026187 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

