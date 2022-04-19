NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 4.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. 118,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,430,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 324,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 155,300 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,372 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

