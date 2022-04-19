NewHold Investment Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 19th. NewHold Investment Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NHICU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

