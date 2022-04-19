New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NGD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.91. 4,965,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,886. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

