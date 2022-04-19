New Century Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.82. 4,312,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,982. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.