New Century Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE traded down $7.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.77. 43,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,838. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

