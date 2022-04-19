New Century Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 140 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 638.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 147,433 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 54.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.79. The company had a trading volume of 85,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,346. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $334.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

