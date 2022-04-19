Nestree 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $87.63 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,295.24 or 1.00092052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00025430 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

