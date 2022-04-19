NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $27,956,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 2,187,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,920. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

