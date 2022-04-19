Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 329,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE NNI traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. 43,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.