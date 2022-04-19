Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 21,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

