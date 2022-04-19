National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.320-$4.420 EPS.

NYSE NHI traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 187,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.