National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.320-$4.420 EPS.
NYSE NHI traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 187,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.