MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period.

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 96,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

