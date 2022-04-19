Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CAF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 9,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,415. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

