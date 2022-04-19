Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $544.67.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $28.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.45. 366,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.55. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

