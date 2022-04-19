MONK Price Tops $0.25 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $9,602.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

